Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEP opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 162.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About NextEra Energy Partners



NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

