Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CASH traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 257,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 22.22%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.28%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

