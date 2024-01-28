PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. 18,430,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,547,004. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

