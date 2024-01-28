PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,430,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,547,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 250,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,821,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

