PayPal USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $300.79 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $300.79 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 301,175,241 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 301,175,241.4. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99905038 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,495,688.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

