Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.35

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.35 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 34.59 ($0.44). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.43), with a volume of 699,259 shares traded.

Pendragon Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £485.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,140.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02.

About Pendragon

(Get Free Report)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.