Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.35

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.35 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 34.59 ($0.44). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.43), with a volume of 699,259 shares traded.
Pendragon Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £485.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,140.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02.
About Pendragon
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
