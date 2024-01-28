Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc. owned about 1.23% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 271.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

