PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.86 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.