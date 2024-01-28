Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 11,586 Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

APXI opened at $11.32 on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

