Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 150,000 Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,967,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,593 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,854,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,854,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 449,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMC opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

AlphaTime Acquisition Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

