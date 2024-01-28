Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. 37.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHCA opened at $10.60 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors.

