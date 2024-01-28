Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.46% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCAA. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $405,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

