Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,210 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 845,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 141,950 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,585,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,344,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 300,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of HSPO stock remained flat at $10.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,973. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

