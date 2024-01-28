Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,218 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Qomolangma Acquisition were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QOMO. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qomolangma Acquisition by 930.4% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 92,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qomolangma Acquisition by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,186,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Qomolangma Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QOMO remained flat at $10.84 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 216,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $2,353,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

