Periscope Capital Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,358 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.95% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $137,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 556.4% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,765 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $284,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDST opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

