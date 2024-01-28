Periscope Capital Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,123 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 231,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 631,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 905,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

