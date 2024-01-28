Periscope Capital Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares during the period. CF Acquisition Corp. VII makes up 1.1% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 573,948.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 579,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 579,688 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 573,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

