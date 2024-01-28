Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $3.63 Million in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.61% of Oak Woods Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $103,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $770,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,621,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance
Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.
About Oak Woods Acquisition
Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.
