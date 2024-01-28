Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $3.63 Million in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.61% of Oak Woods Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $103,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $770,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,621,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.