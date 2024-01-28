Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,998 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.17% of CSLM Acquisition worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 928,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 878,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CSLM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

