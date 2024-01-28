Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 218,145 Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,145 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTII stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $12.12.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

