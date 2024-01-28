Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 962,626 Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,626 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.73% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 51.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 400,639 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 18.6% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 475,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 74,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOCN stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

