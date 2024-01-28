Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $4.69 Million Position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 448,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 5.51% of TMT Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTC. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

TMTC opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. TMT Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.78.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

