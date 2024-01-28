Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,490,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,227,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II makes up 1.7% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.77% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,555,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of IPXX stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.