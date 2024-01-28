Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.68. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

