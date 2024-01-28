Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 4.25. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,188,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 937,258 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

