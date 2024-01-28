PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0346 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 170.73% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at PermRock Royalty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,900,661 shares in the company, valued at $23,425,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 22,745 shares of company stock worth $110,570 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

