PFG Investments LLC Acquires 301 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PEP stock opened at $167.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

