PFG Investments LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. 8,668,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

