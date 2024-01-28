PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

XEL stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

