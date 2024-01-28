PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Ardelyx worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,997.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,769 shares of company stock worth $2,301,101. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

