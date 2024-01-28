PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

