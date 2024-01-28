PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

