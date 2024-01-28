PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,011,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,014,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,024 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $503.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.