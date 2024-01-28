PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3964 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.65%.

Several analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

