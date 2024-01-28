PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

