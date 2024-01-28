PFG Investments LLC Buys 10,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 159,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

