PFG Investments LLC Buys 245 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 821,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

