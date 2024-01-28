PFG Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $231.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.04 and a 12-month high of $232.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

