PFG Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.67 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44.

