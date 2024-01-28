PFG Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,906,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,249,000 after buying an additional 125,527 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 90,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 114,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

