PFG Investments LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 286,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $145.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

