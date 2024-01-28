PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

