PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

