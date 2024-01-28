PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.41. 1,071,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

