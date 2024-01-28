PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $613.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

