PFG Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

