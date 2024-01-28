PFG Investments LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam increased its position in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

