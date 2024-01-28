PFG Investments LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $311.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.89. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $312.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

