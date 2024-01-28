PFG Investments LLC Has $647,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $489.82. 4,097,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $491.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.33. The company has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

