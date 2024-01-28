PFG Investments LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $255.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,742. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.47.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

